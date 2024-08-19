Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 76,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 859,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $641.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and sold 22,095 shares valued at $621,118. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

