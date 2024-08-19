Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 578,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,150,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

