Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Sells $16,268.10 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $16,268.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

PBHC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

