Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $15,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 422,785 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

