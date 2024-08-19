PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 2,529,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,408,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

