Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $33.46 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

KMI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,257. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

