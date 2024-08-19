Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,105. The company has a market capitalization of $463.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.35.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

