Pepe (PEPE) One Day Volume Reaches $456.40 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $456.40 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000735 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $418,980,686.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.