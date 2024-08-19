Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 4,976,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,351,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 618,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

