Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $157.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:PSX opened at $138.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
