PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.25

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.25 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 21789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.