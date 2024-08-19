Piper Sandler Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $252.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.41.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $238.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.