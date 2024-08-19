Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 520,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.43. 697,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

