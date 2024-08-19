Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,477 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of IVW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,188. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
