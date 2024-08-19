Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,022,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

