Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SMH traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $251.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,615. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.82.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

