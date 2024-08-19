Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

