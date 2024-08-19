Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.