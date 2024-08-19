Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,101,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.58. 2,778,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,110. The company has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

