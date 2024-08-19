Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.28. 9,232,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,808,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

