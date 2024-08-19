Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PSNY. Barclays cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.77.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.