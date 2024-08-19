Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSNY. Barclays cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.77.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

