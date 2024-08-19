Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Populous has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $252,782.54 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

