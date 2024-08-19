PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$28.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9083447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

