Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Insider Activity

PGEN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Precigen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

