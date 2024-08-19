Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,146 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

