PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 243,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,120. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. PROG’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PROG by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in PROG by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

