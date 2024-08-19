Prom Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $100.13 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00009322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,852.17 or 1.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.19044629 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,646,496.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.