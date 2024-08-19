ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 2.6%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 1,468,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,280,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

