Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 871300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
