Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) vs. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head to Head Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $13.37 million 0.27 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.06 Qorvo $3.77 billion 2.80 -$70.32 million ($0.73) -152.30

Peraso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Peraso has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peraso and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -135.95% -201.79% -118.81% Qorvo -0.66% 14.92% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peraso and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qorvo 2 9 5 0 2.19

Peraso presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 189.18%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Qorvo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats Peraso on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

