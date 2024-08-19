Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

