Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 4% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.76. 450,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,848,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

