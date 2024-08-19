Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,319,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,479,530 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

