Reviewing CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 3 1 2.67 CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.64 $47.50 million $0.26 96.27 CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.18 9.20

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and three properties in Sydney, Australia with a total property value of S$24.5 billion based on valuations of its proportionate interests in the portfolio as at 31 December 2023. CICT is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

