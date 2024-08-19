Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

RVPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

RVPH opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.