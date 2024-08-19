Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.
Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. 5,148,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.
In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
