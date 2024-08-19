Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. 5,148,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.