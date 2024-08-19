RF&L Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,948. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

