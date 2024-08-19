Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $107.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,705.29 or 0.99987035 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00128876 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $117.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

