Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Riskified from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $7,949,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

