Roald Goethe Buys 300,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe purchased 300,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($103,421.86).

TLW stock opened at GBX 28.18 ($0.36) on Monday. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.32 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £411.43 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

