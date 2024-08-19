Rocco Gori Sells 48,345 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,395.86.

MFC stock opened at C$35.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

