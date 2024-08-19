Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.35.

LSPK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Price Performance

About LifeSpeak

Shares of LSPK opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17. The firm has a market cap of C$26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.