Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.35.
LSPK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
