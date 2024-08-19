Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kellanova (NYSE:K) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $83.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

