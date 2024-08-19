Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Vagn O. Sorensen Sells 5,800 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RCL traded up $3.63 on Monday, hitting $161.43. 1,653,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,906. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

