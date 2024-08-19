Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $85.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

BABA stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.