Sanford C. Bernstein Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $32.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after buying an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

