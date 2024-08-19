Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $31.09 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293,956 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,428,500. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

