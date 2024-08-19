Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 24,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,163. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

