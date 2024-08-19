Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 5,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. 5,130,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

