SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $718,000 Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.35% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

