SFG Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876. The company has a market cap of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $204.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

